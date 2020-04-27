During this global pandemic, social media has proven to be a tool that can be used by many. It helps to keep families in touch under stay-at-home orders, and friends see each other somewhat face-to-face.
In today’s chaotic world, it’s become one of the biggest distractions as well as a tool.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, social media was seen as borderline toxic by many. It kept teenagers distracted from more important tasks such as homework and chores. However, it not only distracted teenagers, it also distracted adults, whether it was at home or in the workplace.
Platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, etc., have served as ways to communicate to your friends, family, and the world for many years. Instagram became a creative outlet and career for some as well as a way to share life’s memories, while Facebook served ways to share more intimate life moments, and keep in touch with friends and family. Over time, social media became an addiction for many people; kids, teenagers, and adults alike.
During the current pandemic it’s become one of the biggest and most used tools on smartphones and computers. It’s the easiest way to keep in touch and communicate while also practicing social distancing and staying safe.
While social media can assist in the spread of false coronavirus information, many platforms are taking steps to address the spread of incorrect information. It’s a tool many news outlets utilize right now to help spread correct information.
Instagram serves as not only a distraction, but also an outlet. People use it to share works of art or their latest makeup look. Some even use it just to share a beautiful photo they took on their walk that day. And sometimes it’s the last meal they cooked. It helps to encourage people to get up and do something; whether it’s something creative like painting, or being active and going for a walk or bike ride, or maybe being healthy and cooking for themselves.
Facebook has been used as a way to continuously share news and personal moments. Facebook also serves as a way to message friends and family. Facebook also allows you to video chat and call people so someone can still have a face-to-face connection.
Social media has proven to be a useful tool for many.
Evelyn Miller
Perry
