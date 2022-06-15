The Jan. 6 inquisition is in full stream, with the press doing its usual job of following its narrative, ignoring much of the pertinent information. Do you think you know what really happened? After three years of a wild goose chase called “Russian collusion” where the FBI knew immediately that the charges were not true but still investigated, and the press told us nothing about the facts? Just fed us a daily dose of anti-Trump misinformation? What makes you think that you are getting the whole story now?
The press called the Hunter Biden laptop/Joe Biden involvement allegations false for about two years and finally had to admit they were true. The social media elites banned any discussion that argued that there was a valid story to be investigated. The election may have turned due to the press not just ignoring, but hiding the facts. And you think you are getting the full story now?
It is clear that Trump disagreed with the “accepted facts” about the election, but did he incite a riot? It is not illegal to be stupid, stubborn or naive. Have you seen the video of him repeating his election fraud claims, but imploring people to go home? Have you heard “go home” from him through the press at all since Jan. 6? He strongly stated that he didn’t want people to get hurt and asked them to “go home.”
Rep. Liz Cheney quoted his fraud allegations in her Jan. 6 committee opening remarks, but conveniently left out the “go home” statements. And you think this inquisition is fair and balanced?
“We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said, repeating debunked claims that election fraud had ruined his fictitious “landslide election.”
“But you have to go home now,” he continued. “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”
Michael Danek
Sciota Township
