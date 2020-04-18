Hi, I’m a 17-year-old in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. Many people don’t always consider a teenager’s perspective in the middle of a situation like this. But given the fact I’m not going to be quiet during these unfortunate circumstances, this is a teenager’s voice. It’s your choice whether you listen or not.
I live in Perry; a small, country town, so you wouldn’t expect it to affect us in the way it does. Places are shut down, the streets are empty and the soul of our town has been sucked out. People are no longer roaming the streets care-free, maybe to visit a long time friend or to see family, or taking their children to enjoy what our city has to offer. Though it may not be much, it’s still something.
I’ve spent my entire life here in Perry, and never have I seen it this empty. McDonald’s and the other fast food joints are normally roaring with customers. Yet, every time I drive past to go to work, the parking lots are empty; maybe one car in the drive-thru; parents with their small child in the back seat. The parents are sleep deprived because they now have to stay home and struggle to make ends meet.
Before this pandemic happened, I had dreams of becoming a police officer. I became a part of an Explorer post to jump-start my education and career in law enforcement. Now I’m afraid to. I thought I was fearless and I could conquer any problem that came my way. This pandemic has proved otherwise.
I’m considered an essential worker, even though all I do is cut pizzas and take orders over the phone. My mom works from home, and my stepdad comes home from work early. Although his work is open, he works less. I never thought working at a pizza joint would be scary, but now I take orders from people on the phone who are sick.
I wear a mask and gloves whenever I hand someone their pizza. I’ve washed my hands so much that any time I put lotion on them to try and relieve pain from the dryness, it feels like someone doused them in gasoline and set fire to them. My knuckles crack and struggle to heal every day.
I witness people being reckless every shift I work. And it makes me fear what will happen in the future. People come and go, not wearing masks. People come through the drive-thru with their friends. When I take orders on the phone, I can hear parties in the background. People laughing, people having fun, people being careless. Right now, careless is reckless and people don’t understand that.
My biggest fear used to be losing my best friends and now it’s the possibility of bringing home the coronavirus to my family. I take every precaution I can at work, but I also have faced the reality that every precaution may not be enough.
My mom is at high risk. She has asthma and the coronavirus could kill her. She may be healthy now, and I hope she stays healthy. But the reckless people during this time of crisis are making her scared.
I’m not worried about graduation, prom, sports or school. I’m worried about survival and mental health. I listen to my friends cry over the phone because they’ll never be able to go back to school again, or just because they crave the ability to see friends face to face; or just simply get a hug.
I beg you: Please, for the love of God, stop being reckless. I respect the fact you may be struggling, but everyone is struggling at least a little right now. I don’t want this to become our new normal.
I want my 16-year-old brother to be able to experience life and it be fun for him. I don’t want him to fear going out. I know I may only be 17, but most teenagers are having to mature and grow up in the blink of an eye right now. Adults aren’t the only people struggling with finances. We are, too. Some teenagers are the only source of income for their families.
So please, I beg you, stop being so reckless.
Evelyn Miller
Perry
