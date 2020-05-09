What has happened to our country when a barber is fined for operating a legitimate business?
How can the governor declare a barbershop non-essential while declaring a liquor store essential?
Churches are nonessential while golf courses are essential?
It is time to stand up to the tyranny being imposed on us. If any business follows the guidelines of wearing a mask and following social distancing it’s purely arbitrary as to what is essential and what isn’t. What is essential to one person may be nonessential to another and vice versa. Nobody is being forced to go to the barbershop.
If you are uncomfortable about it, stay home.
Gary Hammond
Shiawassee Township
So you go to the barber, and while there you are exposed to the virus from some of these out-of-town people who came here to protest. After your haircut, you spread that virus to the rest of the community, hurting us all. Let's not do that. Let's not be that self-centered. Amen
