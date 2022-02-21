We had a guest speaker at our church Sunday and after he was done I walked out the doors completely depressed. Walking home, I thought to myself, “Is any good left in this world?” I felt like Elisha when he sat by the side of the road and asked God about the same question. God reassured him that there were 7,000 good people. He wasn’t alone.
You see, I’m from the “love and peace” generation. The Beatles sang “All You Need Is Love.” The Rascals sang “Peace In The Valley.” Coke wanted to buy the world a Coke and sing in perfect harmony. We were so naive. We never even made a dent in society. Here we are in 2022 with a bunch of hate mongers and we never seem to fix anything. The world is hurting more than it ever was.
By the time I got home I didn’t feel very good about myself or how my generation never really cured anything. No peace, no love, not even a Coke and singing in perfect harmony. We failed just like everybody else. And this guest speaker let me know that we as a race can sink even lower. Needless to say, it appears we are in a losing battle.
So I took my wife to McDonald’s for dinner because I promised her I would. Now remember, God never said to me there was 7,000 good people in the world. Maybe he was having a hard time finding that many, like with Lot. But, low and behold, as I went to pay for our food they told me that the young lady ahead of me in the little silver Chevy had already paid for our dinner. I was stunned. It wasn’t cheap and she bought my dinner.
God bless you, young lady. You lifted me out of my depression and gave me renewed hope in the human race. God let me know that there are good people out there. So we should never stop being good because if we do, the stinkers will rule the world.
Mick Nolph
Owosso
Such a nice story to read, thank you for sharing, nice to hear some good news. And thank you also, to the young lady out there who payed for this couples dinner. Let's keep this going everyone. Pass it on.
