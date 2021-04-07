A recent article in The Argus-Press reported the cessation of home-delivered meals by Memorial Healthcare.
The story gave a brief history of that worthwhile and much appreciated service, which last a half century.
Missing, however, was recognition of the actual roots of those mobile meals. I can’t recall exact dates, but it was around 1970 when the project was initiated by the wives of the Memorial medical staff, then known as the Shiawassee County Medical Society Auxiliary.
The meals were prepared in the hospital kitchen, then supervised by dietitian Mary Barrett. They were delivered to the homes by our wives for several years until the hospital took on the entire project.
The ladies partially funded their service with a huge spaghetti supper at the Episcopal Church. It became a much anticipated annual social event. Entertainment was provided by a group of “hammy” costumed medics singing self-created satirical medical ditties.
I apologize if my aging mind has forgotten any of the names of those lovely, civic-minded ladies, many of whom have already passed on: Doris Austin, Jean Bach, Eileen Brown, Jane Hofstra, Joanne Morovitz, Joanne Hannah, Dee Roty, Nancy Park, Ann Moore, Hildegard Sauer, Thora MacGregor and Ruth Weston.
John E. Morovitz
Owosso
(1) comment
Such a nice, appreciated letter. Thank you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.