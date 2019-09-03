Israel will hold a general election Sept. 17 and indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will try, for the second time, to form a government coalition.
With both the cops and Israeli Jewish settlers closing in on him, Netanyahu is being pressured and pushed to take the fateful step of annexing the West Bank.
The Trump-inspired Israeli travel ban recently imposed against two U.S. representatives, both female and Muslim, makes clear the coordination of political plotting between Washington and occupied Jerusalem. So much for Israel as the “only democracy in the Middle East,” now revealed to be a democracy only for its Jewish population, and a state unable to abide criticism of its cruel treatment and oppression of Palestinians.
It appears that after the Israeli election and with Netanyahu likely to form a coalition government, Trump will be persuaded to signal his support for Israel’s annexation of the West Bank. As with the travel ban, this will expose and come to further define the state of Israel as a renegade and pariah.
Such a move will also ensure that the Israeli problem will violently roil and plague the world for another century. Constituted in such land theft, and as the last bastion of Western colonial, imperialist racism, Israel will not and cannot stand among the nations. Support Boycott-Divest-Sanctions (BDS).
Rich Labdon
Owosso
