Last week, NASA scientists used a spacecraft about the size of a golf cart and, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour, slammed it into a moon circling an asteroid over 6 million miles from Earth. If you’re not astonished by this news then you’re some lacking in imagination and a healthy wonder about our universe. This incredulous feat shows what study, research and a relentless effort to understand the true world of facts and reality can achieve. This is certainly the most important science story in years and shows just how smart we can be.

The story, however, was eclipsed by the drama of a terrible hurricane plowing through Florida. This proves the old saying “if it bleeds, it leads.”

