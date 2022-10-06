Last week, NASA scientists used a spacecraft about the size of a golf cart and, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour, slammed it into a moon circling an asteroid over 6 million miles from Earth. If you’re not astonished by this news then you’re some lacking in imagination and a healthy wonder about our universe. This incredulous feat shows what study, research and a relentless effort to understand the true world of facts and reality can achieve. This is certainly the most important science story in years and shows just how smart we can be.
The story, however, was eclipsed by the drama of a terrible hurricane plowing through Florida. This proves the old saying “if it bleeds, it leads.”
One of our wisest founders, Thomas Paine, observed “There is existing in man a mass of common sense lying in dormant state, and which, unless something excites it to action, will descend with him in that condition to the grave.” What excited the NASA scientists to action is the remote possibility of Earth’s destruction by way of an asteroid, while the more likely danger staring us down is the persistence of a rigged, unfair and unregulated economic system that seems determined to burn up the planet.
We’re not solving the most basic issues that keep so much of humankind poor, powerless and vulnerable, while we lift some of the least moral and deserving among us into grotesque (and unwholesome) realms of wealth. And the easily duped working class, left and right, lets this charade go on. This shows how dumb we can be.
Humans are a puzzling and strange lot. We can apply science to work miracles about threats from afar, only to lack the competence to solve more immediate perils in our own biosphere. If our political, economic and social systems continue to be primitively combative and ignorantly misguided, as a species, we are doomed.
When I was a kid, my favorite comic books were about a sage possum named Pogo who dwelled in a southern swamp with his colorful friends. It was robust political satire in a paranoid age of red-baiting McCarthyism. My favorite quote from him: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
As they say in Cajun Country, “that’s ‘garruunteed.’”
