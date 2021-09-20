By appealing the recall petition, county commissioners Jeremy Root, Cindy Garber and John Plowman are continuing to game the system. None of them has admitted any wrong nor have any shown any remorse for their illegal and unethical actions.
Even after they were informed of their crimes, they did not return the stolen money until a Genesee County judge ordered all of them to do so.
It should not take 40 days to determine that the language in the recall petitions is clear and precise and explains exactly why they all should be recalled.
Why haven’t the Shiawassee County Sheriff and the Shiawassee County Prosecutor filed charges against these three (and any others) who attempted to illegally take money for themselves from the American Rescue Plan Act?
As part of this conspiracy, they violated Article II, Section 3 of the Michigan Constitution. They also held an illegal meeting in violation of the Michigan Open Meetings Act (MCL 15.628) to award themselves money to which they were legally prohibited.
Is the failure of the sheriff and the prosecutor to fulfill their legal responsibilities another example of “good old boys politics” in Shiawassee County?
If you or I attempted to steal thousands of dollars in federal money, would the top law enforcement officers in the county forgive our illegal acts?
If there are no criminal charges for putting thousands of dollars of federal money in your own bank account, what will deter them or someone else from committing the same crime?
Alvin DuBois
New Lothrop
(4) comments
Well said.
Now it is not hard to understand why the average joe thinks the system is rigged for those of influence and wealth.
Corruption and lack of good character is apparent in many--County Prosecutor said what was done was ILLEGAL. No charges have been brought against Root, Garber, Plowman, Boggs, et al. Shiawassee County has long been rumored as corrupt and proof beyond proof has been exposed and ignored by those in authority. Of course, those in authority ARE the corrupt. They have no shame.
Shiawassee County Sheriff Begole going after his buddy Root? Really!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.