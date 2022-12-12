Recent events in America have now convinced me that, like other (European) democracies, we have a significant portion of one political party which has firmly embraced fascist, authoritarian ideology. The demagogic presidency of Donald Trump, and its attendant constituency, has spawned apologists for the likes of Ye (aka Kanye West), who openly professes affection for Adolph Hitler—-and denials of the murder of six million Jews, Gypsies and homosexuals. We are about to witness the entire leadership of the Republican Party given over to men and women like Rep. Marjorie Green, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar and, yes, Kevin McCarthy—-all of whom now kneel to the man who has brainwashed millions of fellow aggrieved white nationalists. This movement is prepared to use violent insurrection to prevent the election of those who continue to believe in an authentic democratic form of government; and will continue to pursue the resurrection of a disgraced, criminal leader.
That these events are excused (let alone permitted) in the same nation which gave rise to the Lincolns, the Eisenhowers and the Reagans—-defies the most shocking imagination. And yet here we are, collectively wondering if—-ten years from now—-we will be able to recognize the miraculous creation of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.