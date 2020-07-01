The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, AIPAC, has its work cut out for itself next month. It is expected, actually it is being orchestrated, that Israel will annex much of the occupied West Bank in early July.
Along a range of international issues and relations, it is difficult to gauge the level of destabilization that this impending land theft threatens. There are many different perspectives regarding the Israeli problem, but unless it begins with land theft, it will never be right.
Israel, the last redoubt of Western colonialism, by this action, is about to ensure that some portion of the next 75 years will be as ugly and inhumane as the last 75.
At some point, I would guess in the next four years or so, something will happen in this occupied and despoiled land that will break through as a global understanding of Israel as a pariah state.
This immanent Israeli land grab in the occupied West Bank, very much tied to political realities in the U.S., might not be the inflection point I see coming, but it will get us closer to that ‘George Floyd’ moral breakthrough.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
