A belated thank you to John Morovitz and Gregory Brodeur for their incredibly well-written letters, both recently published in the Argus-Press Opinion column.
Both efforts showed uncommon common sense at a time when many others simply jump on whatever bandwagon is riding down the street.
Great job, guys.
Dennis Hrcka
Owosso
(1) comment
If you are talking about the anti trump bandwagon, he makes himself such an easy target, it's easy pickin's.
