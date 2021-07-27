Editor’s note: This letter originally was sent to County Coordinator Brian Boggs.
Last fall, I submitted an email through your finance director, Tracy Bublitz, to be directed to your office. The nature of the email was that of offering brief information on a Michigan company which specializes in auditing utility, waste services and other billing matters at a no upfront fee and generally generating recoveries of overcharges.
After a week’s time, I called your office to inquire about a follow-up discussion. As I did not reach you directly, I left a message on your voicemail. Subsequently, a few days later I called Bublitz as another follow-through. She was very rude in her response to my call; terribly harsh and cutting.
You didn’t react to the suggestion of a free audit, so apparently, you didn’t care about the possibility of the county saving or recovering money on potential overcharges.
So now, here you are with your apathetic and pompous attitude about being earmarked — along with (Jeremy) Root, (Brian) BeGole, Bublitz et. al. — to receive $25,000 for so-called hazardous duty. This is one of the most abrasive acts of corruption on the part of this county’s elected and appointed officials.
If you subscribe to The Argus-Press, I trust you and the aforementioned others must have read your enlightening press notices in the “In Your Opinion section” of the Wednesday, July 21 issue.
Hazardous duty? What a controversial and highly debatable subject to be hashed over during some early morning coffee gatherings. And the county road commission is excluded? What a grave injustice against the system. At least, Commissioner Marlene Webster has some backbone — something missing from most other said-to-be recipients.
And this is something not unlike what we read in novels and see in movies about small-town/county fraud.
Marvin Sanders
Owosso
