Why are we destroying our economy for the flu?
I remember my grandparents telling me that if the old folks made it past the fall flu season and to the spring flu season they would probably be around for the summer and early fall. This is nothing new and never has our own survival been destroyed to try to control it. If folks think recovery will be easy and quick, they know little about business. It takes all you have for years to get going and now our useless wanna-be vice president is willing to kill us off to save her voting base around Detroit.
Lock them down and turn the used-to-be free citizens free to pay our bills. This is a hoax and a crime against working people. Winners and losers have been picked by a witless grubber of votes.
We need to stand up and end this now. It’s about destroying our president and his great economy by the flu. It’s take down Donald Trump at any and cost, so says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the socialist/communist leader. Those who are getting government checks care little. Those working still at the winner businesses are happy. The weed store is happy, lottery sales go on and many more winners are happy.
Where are all the dead bodies? It’s flu season and the weaker may be taken out by it as usual. I am 64 and at risk, so I have the right to speak up. End this farce now.
Us business men and non-working people are going broke fast. Workers need to storm Lansing and demand it end now. I am sure the government workers get paid, welfare cards and Bridge cards are refilled and subsidized rents are being paid by us who can’t pay our own bills.
Don’t expect sympathy from them until their checks stops like ours did.
I realize that most Argus-Press articles are mostly anti-Trump and anti-American by default, and no one mentions that former President Barack Obama canceled my health insurance at Blue Cross Blue Shield “for my own good,” he said. He said you misunderstood the “keep your policy, doctor” and 25 percent reduction, but got a 110-percent increase in premiums and 110-times deductible. It’s not insurance, but a scheme to make me pay for his voters’ free policies.
We are subjects now and COVID-19 is about to appear and lock down for two years to save us as we starve.
Richard Maurer
Owosso
