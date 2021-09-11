Two recent contributors blame President Joe Biden for what they would call a fiasco, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Both, however, failed to recall, or purposely omitted, two important facts.
First, when the president of Afghanistan presumed the war was lost, he skipped town and I believe is currently in Qatar.
Second, after the high command of the Afghan army ultimately became aware of their president promptly leaving the county, one could also assume it didn’t take long for this fact to totally demoralize the 300,000 Afghan service personnel, who undoubtedly promptly discarded their weapons and uniforms, changed into civvies, and quickly melted back into the population. Would you have done the same?
The Afghan army was a well trained and equipped army and was still a functioning entity weeks prior to the end of the conflict. Perhaps they could have prevented what ultimately and unfortunately transpired.
Consequently, our president has had to take the blame for something that he absolutely couldn’t foresee — a coward’s choice to abandon his country.
Frank Davis
Vernon
