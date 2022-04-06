I would urge the Argus-Press to press every Michigan Republican, especially my congressman (Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland), to explain why they voted against the cap on the cost of insulin. How could anyone, in the midst of high inflation, prevent help for obtaining this essential, life-saving medicine for ordinary citizens?
These folks are obviously in the pockets of Big Pharma, whose mammoth profits (and resultant political contributions) are buying their votes. Where on earth is the party of family values when men, women and children cannot be adequately protected from the scourge of diabetes?
Susan Hendrickson
Durand
(1) comment
Good luck getting Rep. John Moolenaar to respond. I've tried contacting him multiple times and always get an automated reply that he will get back with me... but he never has. It's time for a Representative who actually communicates with their constituents.
