And thou shalt take no gift: for the gift blindeth the wise, and perverteth the words of the righteous. (Exodus 23:8)
The fact politicians take campaign contributions from drug companies makes it hard to believe that they don’t have something to gain from the relationship. If the drug companies would stop giving to politicians, I believe more people would get vaccinated.
Larry Martindale
Venice Township
