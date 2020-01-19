I drive commercially three days a week, 90 percent of which is in Shiawassee County — oftentimes between 250 and 300 miles in that time.
I try to stay on high alert because we have so many distracted drivers doing something other than paying attention as they should. That being said, a very preventable accident occurred this past week in our state with someone — for whatever reason — disregarding a stopped school bus. A 14-year-old young man had both legs broken, contusions and trauma that he’ll probably never forget because someone decided their time was more important than obeying our laws.
Please consider your actions and the consequences of disregarding good driving practices. I make it a habit to put on my four-ways when I’m first in line behind a school bus unloading children and, more than once, keep a vehicle from passing and going into that area.
Perhaps you might think of doing the same thing as an extra safeguard for our children. Please keep in mind your driving habits affect more than just you and bad driving habits could have very long lasting consequences on more than just you
Sandy Duffield
Owosso
