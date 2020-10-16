I want to thank The Argus-Press for printing the article from the Sun Sentinel regarding the president’s attacks on our military heroes, calling them “suckers” and “losers.”
This was an extremely low point for the commander in chief’s behavior. He has had many, but this takes the cake, for now. I am so disappointed in him frequently. I long for a day when he will become accountable and respectable.
I also thank The Argus-Press for the article by Richard Ross encouraging us to turn to Christ. If we all lived by his high values and teachings, we would rally and actually “make America great again.”
I am aware of some fine people who hesitate to criticize our leaders even when they need it. They seek to hold true to the words of wisdom calling for us to respect and accept them as appointed by God. This is wise and produces good order in normal leaders. But when they abuse their power, lie, deceive and constantly threaten, and instill fear and regularly violate what we know is the will of God, another step needs to be taken. It is a game changer.
I am thinking of the example our Lord revealed in the gospel of Matthew, Chapter 23. Jesus was regularly patient, understanding, kind, and wanted the best for everyone. When it was required, he called the leaders who had gone astray hypocrites, blind guides, a brood of vipers, whitewashed sepulchers full of uncleanness and sinners, and murderers. His goal surely was for their good, and the nation’s and the world’s.
I wish to encourage us to do like he did. Speak up, lift up our voices and hold those accountable who abuse their power and violate their oaths: “We are better than this.” Silence may just be letting things get worse, like the recent call for using guns against those we disagree with. Let us speak with the aim of making things better and heed the warning, “a nation divided against itself cannot stand.” Let open minds and hearts listen to others, and together we can return to the high road and a better future for all of us.
Don Neuville
Linden
