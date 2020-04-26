Thanks to Evelyn from Perry for her opinion. You are right on. I am not a 17-year-old — far from it — but I see this reckless behavior whenever I’m out doing essential things.
A few of us saw this coming way back in February and started warning friends and family what was coming. Some rolled their eyes and laughed. A few took it seriously and started passing the word on and preparing.
Now, here we are in the eye of the storm and still there are those who don’t believe it’s real. Shame on them.
People of our community, you are the only ones who can help. Wear your masks, use your hand sanitizer when out with the rest of us getting our essentials.
And, yes, Evelyn is right. Recklessness is happing in places we are picking up our fast food. A food server person who is wearing gloves can’t be touching his or her face and clothing and then be the same one handling the food you are going to take home.
Come on, community, get it together. Let’s help save each other. When you see someone out and about wearing their mask, thank them or give them a thumbs up.
Let them know you recognize the fact they are helping protect our community. Let’s thumbs up this community. We can do it.
Janet Morgan
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.