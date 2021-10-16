If any Republican has harbored the slightest notion that Donald Trump actually cared about GOP electoral success (let alone conservative policies and principles), they must now abandon all hope with an announcement from their dear leader: Unless his 2020 defeat is reversed, Donald John Trump has now instructed all Republican voters to universally “sit out” both the 2022 and 2024 elections.
You’ve read this correctly. This self-absorbed maniac would rather have every GOP candidate throughout the entire United States lose by default unless Trump is first reinstated as the fake winner of the last election.
The hubris of such self-gratification defies human sanity, but capitulation by rabidly infected devotees will guarantee the complete destruction of the party of Lincoln forever.
What more will need to come from his narcissistic mind to enable these brainwashed worshipers to escape their cultist enslavement?
What other institutions are you folks willing to sacrifice in order to pay homage to your very own “Jim Jones?”
What is the ultimate demand, yet to come from Trump’s corrupt brain, that will finally cause you to scream: “Enough, enough, enough!”
Thomas Smith
Durand
