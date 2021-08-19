Shiawassee County Commissioner Jeremy Root thinks he is better than you. So much better, that he voted to pay himself and numerous other elected officials a $25,000 “COVID bonus” using taxpayer funds. In doing so, he violated the Open Meetings Act and the Michigan Constitution he swore to uphold. Article 11 section 3 of the Michigan Constitution states: “Neither the legislature nor any political subdivision of this state shall grant or authorize extra compensation to any public officer, agent or contractor after the service has been rendered or the contract entered into.”
Clearly, Mr. Root did not act alone. Other commissioners, County Coordinator Brian Boggs and the county attorney who recently resigned all had a role to play in this and should be held accountable.
Under the leadership of Root, R-District 5, Shiawassee County has negatively entered the national spotlight due to the arrogance and entitled attitudes of some of our elected officials, Boggs and the former county attorney. This cannot be tolerated. There are far too many decent people in Shiawassee to let a small group of corrupt individuals define us.
I recently received copies of Mr. Root’s expense reports dating back to 2018. In a short time, I found expenses turned in for attending meetings he did not attend. The Burns Township meeting minutes from Feb. 5, 2018, states “County Commissioner Report: None. Jeremy Root was absent.” Mr. Root charged for attending along with mileage.
Getting to the bottom of the expense report discrepancies will take time. Shiawassee and Antrim townships, along with other boards, do not post meeting minutes online. I will be submitting my findings to the appropriate authorities.
Shiawassee County doesn’t need political science majors running the show. We need open, honest, hard-working “salt of the earth” people with common sense, who put others before themselves. People driven to do the right thing, because it’s the right thing to do, not because they or their political allies may benefit.
At this time, I would like to announce my candidacy for the District 5 county commissioner’s seat. It is time to stop the corruption and get this county back on track. Teamwork makes the dream work. We are in this together.
Brian Barnum
Bancroft Village President
We need better choices, thank you for throwing your hat into the ring!
Thank you for all the hard work while investigating reports, and thank you for your integrity. Great to hear you are a candidate.
