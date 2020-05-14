When barber Karl Manke compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to his mother telling him to do something he didn’t want to do, it spoke volumes.
There are a lot of men who don’t want women in positions of power. They think they should always be submissive to men. They feel that somehow their manhood is threatened by them.
I believe that’s the driving force behind the men protesting at the Capitol. They strut around carrying assault weapons around their necks and yell violent threats against our governor’s life. It makes them feel manly and controlling, much the way a man who beats his wife feels. I can’t believe a person holding a gun can threaten someone and it’s legal, but apparently it is.
Here in Shiawassee County, Sheriff Brian BeGole says he is not going to enforce the law when it comes to requiring non-essential businesses to close, and will wait to see how the court is going to rule. If it rules in the governor’s favor, how are you going back in time? Would your decision have been the same if the governor was a man and a Republican?
What about the law against being drunk and disorderly? When the police responded to a call of this nature and found Jeremy Root in a fight with a woman in an Owosso parking lot after he had been drinking, he said they were just having a discussion and made it clear he was a county commissioner. He also said he had been driving but no breathalyzer test was given and he was allowed to call for a ride home.
The next month, his Hummer ended up in a ditch at 5 a.m. He left the scene. When he was asked about it later, he wouldn’t say if he was driving or not. Isn’t leaving the scene of a crash and failing to call police against the law?
So there you have it folks, if you have a crash just get the heck away from the scene and when they come for you, just tell them you don’t know anything about it. As long as you stick to your story, they can’t prove a thing. And it helps, in this county, if you’re a Republican.
They like to say they’re the party of Abraham Lincoln, but our 16th president would roll over in his grave if he knew he’s being associated with the Republican party of today.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
(2) comments
Very well written. I thought the same think with his Mother comment regarding the Governor.
Classic male chauvinism. This whole things should have played out on a psychologist's couch, not on the front page news.
