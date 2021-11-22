In the early 2000s I did a volunteer teaching gig in a fifth-grade class at Byron Elementary School. Like any seasoned southern farm boy, I have a trove of stories, folklore and music to share.
I gave them lessons on all sorts of things that interest fifth-graders: historic battles; mountaineering adventures; how to rear an intelligent cat; rare animals they’d never seen, and what it’s like to jump out of an airplane.
I would illustrate these topics with slides and sometimes music that fit. In 45 years of teaching it was the most fun I’d ever had.
A favorite class was about the evolution of wolves to dogs. This goes back some 30,000 years and touches the lives of our hunter-gatherer ancestors. I discussed their rugged, wandering lives, the challenges they met and the savvy they needed to survive the ice ages. We imagined various scenarios about how the first wolf pup was tamed and became part of a human band. We observed how the modern German shepherd is closer genetically to a wolf than to a beagle or a Maltese.
After all this, I wrote on the board “How did this new creature, the dog, affect human life?” With this, their imaginations kicked into gear, and good stories unfolded.
Thereby, I committed the great sin of introducing them to “critical dog theory.” I took an historical event and used it as a lens to study its effects on what follows. This method of teaching promotes imagination, curiosity and critical thinking. What’s more, they enjoyed considering ouzels one week and the beginning of the American Revolution the next. The skirmish on Lexington Green, the site of “the shot heard round the world,” offers a perspective through which the momentous things that followed can be understood. Without that fight, events would have unfolded differently, with different timing. Critical theory is one way to examine the past.
Conservative extremists are in a lather now about Critical Race Theory; this is taught in graduate schools to illuminate the effects of racism through history; it’s been a neglected subject in most public schools for generations. If it was taught in secondary schools, only the brightest students, capable of conceptual integration, and mature, objective reasoning, would get it.
The Oxford English Dictionary defines a “snowflake” as “An overly sensitive or easily offended person, or one who believes they are entitled to special treatment on account of their supposedly unique characteristics.”
For all their bluster and noise, that’s what extreme right-wingers are: snowflakes. They melt in the presence of facts that may show caucasians were not always angels. They’re barking this myth of white innocence in school board meetings all around.
Caucasians exterminated native tribes. In the mid-19th century the biggest sector of our economy was slavery. Rabid racism shaped our values, our institutions, bolstered our commerce and defined us for 150 years. And, true, many other cultures did the same.
My fraught, far-right neighbors, you’re not victims. You’ve invented a boogeyman to make you feel like you are. Mainstream Americans don’t judge you for what happened in the 1850s; we’re chary of what you’re doing now.
History clearly shows that no single human, or ethnic group, is all bad or good. History is not pretty because men everywhere love power and conquest. If you need proof, read a Bible. We cannot heal old wounds by hiding from the truth. We cannot move to higher states of civilization through a willful ignorance that sells lies to our children. If this revisionist nonsense succeeds, it will make snowflakes out of them too.
David Glenn
Byron
