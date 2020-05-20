Neither Attorney General Dana Nessel nor Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have come to Owosso and met the man they are “cutting down” for making an honest living and an honest day’s pay.
Karl Manke is far from selfish. He has been in business far longer than Nessel and Whitmer have been alive, so respect your elders, ma’am. Furthermore, how is Manke spreading COVID-19 when the people whose hair he is cutting are not sick.
I got my hair cut on the second day of his opening and I am fine. Heck, I even bought the man lunch afterward because the day before Karl worked 14 hours without a break.
Ms. Nessel, can you work like that? And you suspended a working man’s license because of what, exactly?
What’s really happening here? If people are so scared of the flu bug, that’s what it really is, just the flu bug with a name. Well, this is 2020. COVID-19 has been around since last year and you all over in Lansing just decided to shut everything down March 24, 2020. You should have shut it down last year when it mattered.
Max Spencer
Owosso
