I went to bed last night a broken soul and woke this morning the same way. After supper, my wife and I adjourned to the porch swing. Every evening at 6:30, we both go to different rooms to watch the nightly news. This night was different. Diane said “it’s evening news time” and I didn’t budge. I needed, wanted and deserved some quiet time for deep thoughts and reflection for what happened Tuesday in Texas.
I sat on that porch swing and let the tears flow almost continually while pondering the events. Oh, I cry easily, and probably could have filled a 2-gallon pail of tears over my lifetime. Tonight however, was different. Every feeling of sadness in my life came like a geyser spewing. I thought of those children sitting in a classroom with the teacher who they depended on, who was shot and killed, and then the children who were systematically shot and killed.
I cried when my platoon leader lost both legs and an arm by a grenade. I cried when my platoon sergeant took a bullet in the ear and never heard it coming. I cried when I saw a door gunner at Da Nang air base in Vietnam run 3 feet past me with a girl of about 6 years old, blood pumping out of her mangled leg. She had not a tear coming from her eyes. I cried when I volunteered to go to “graves registration” during the Tet offensive in Hue, to open body bags and take information from dog tags. I cried when another sergeant had enough of Vietnam and put a bullet in his chest, and in feeling for an exit wound, I held on to a good part of his lung.
Last night, I cried at the thought of what the first responders witnessed while going into the classroom. Unless you’ve seen the destruction that a bullet causes to the body, you won’t fully understand what I’m now feeling.
I thought I’d survived the healing of my past fairly well, but last night the emotion of every single tragic event came pouring out like it all was happening again, and I cried again. I do know this: You can’t feel what I’m feeling, as you had to have been a part of those moments.
That being said, I get misty-eyed this morning for all the educators and administrators who went to work today — and every day — facing the fact that this can happen here, “right in river city,” and every single day, they have the thought of it hidden from the children, but prepared for the advent of it. I can’t thank them enough.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
