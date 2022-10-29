People vote for a president sometimes for these reasons: party affiliation, credentials as a statesperson and their religious beliefs. I would guess those to be a somewhat reasonable way to select a reputable candidate for such a high office.
Mark Twain said this: “a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth puts on its shoes.” That has some merit to it, no matter who said it. I’d like “decency and morals” as the top reasons to be elected by the electorate.
I knew I wasn’t going to vote for President Donald Trump before the election got started in earnest. He said this about women: “when you’re rich and famous, you can thrust your tongue down their throat and grab their private parts.” He said it to a bus load of reporters and was aired on television. At that instant, decency and morals got thrown under the bus also.
To add to my detest of the man was when he stood at the Normandy graves of those who died on D-Day, and called them “suckers and losers.” I served honorably in Vietnam, lost a few buddies and when Trump said that, my old “bone spurs” started acting up.
Now, the midterms are upon us, it seems that some candidates have also thrown morals and decency under the bus just for a Trump endorsement. Someone once said: “Stupidity is knowing the truth, seeing the truth, but still believing the lies.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The exact quote by Donald Trump, originally recorded by Access Hollywood in 2005, that the writer refers to reads as follows: “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the (expletive). You can do anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.