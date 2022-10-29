People vote for a president sometimes for these reasons: party affiliation, credentials as a statesperson and their religious beliefs. I would guess those to be a somewhat reasonable way to select a reputable candidate for such a high office.

Mark Twain said this: “a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth puts on its shoes.” That has some merit to it, no matter who said it. I’d like “decency and morals” as the top reasons to be elected by the electorate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.