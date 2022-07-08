My name is Dawn Warfle aand I am a write-in candidate for Woodhull Treasurer in the Aug. 2 primary. I’m writing in response to the editorial from Maggie Galilei dated June 27.
Referring to the minutes from the special meeting on Jan. 19, 2021, item 6a: Trustee Jelenek proposes an additional hourly wage rate increase for the treasurer of $220 per week to be paid for two to three months above and beyond her regular monthly salary. Motion seconded. Roll call: Betts, yes, Winans, yes, Slee, no, Galilei, yes. She had only been on the job for two months at the time.
She also voted to give herself a raise after only four months on the job. According to the special budget meeting minutes dated March 15, 2021, Trustee Jelenek moved to increase the treasurer salary from $18,000 to $22,000 annually. Motion seconded. Roll call: Slee, yes, Galilei, yes, Jelenek, yes, Betts, yes, Winans, yes.
During her tenure, the township board also voted to pay thousands to an accounting firm to assist her in doing her job as well.
I’m not trying to bash Galilei, but feel the money could have been spent in better ways than rewarding someone after just being elected — especially when the supervisor’s office doesn’t even have a desktop computer, which is still being denied two years later.
Dawn Warfle
Write-in candidate for Woodhull Treasurer
