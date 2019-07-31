According to a recent news article in the Lansing State Journal, DTE and Consumers Energy are offering a $25 credit for outages of more than 16 hours. In my area, near Laingsburg, there were two recent outages, one on July 2 for 24 hours and one on July 20 for 22 hours.
I am deeply concerned, first that customers have to rely on a news article to be aware of the offer; and second, that it requires an application process to get the credit, either through an online site or by telephone. I used the online method as I can only imagine the roadblocks that are in the phone-in process, probably sufficient to cause some hangups.
The online process is poorly programmed and quite cumbersome. There is no logical reason I can think of to require more than an account number and address to verify the outage. You have to enter the date and time of the start, the same for the end, plus the date and time you called in. Why should it matter if you called in at all? Also, you have to go through the process twice, one for each outage, which is ridiculous. The process is either deliberately cumbersome or Consumers has some inept programmers.
I cannot think of a reason why it should require an “application” or any act by the customer. It should automatically given to everyone qualified. They have all the required info on file, and the customer should not have to painstakingly list it for them. It seems intended to limit the number who will apply, very shameful.
I have contacted my state representative, Ben Frederick, and my state senator, Tom Barrett, with these concerns and urge others to do the same.
As a footnote, I would like to state that as a customer of Consumers, I deeply respect their service teams and the work they accomplish under stressful and dangerous conditions.
Robert R. Callard
Woodhull Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.