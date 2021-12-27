An open letter to John Beilfuss: As a southerner and devotee of smoked brisket and all things Creole, I am heartbroken to learn of the tragic fire at Lula’s.
What you created was a matchless, miracle cuisine that well deserved the many awards you garnered. Your smoked brisket was as good as you’d get at Franklin Barbeque in Austin. Your chicken was as good as you’d find at Champy’s in Mobile and your Creole dishes rivaled The Commander’s Palace in New Orleans.
Now I have a suggestion, John: build back better, but do it in Durand so I won’t have to drive so far. I promise you’d see me every week.
David Glenn
Byron
