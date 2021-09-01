Some time ago, on this page, there was an article under the headline, “Here’s the truth, many can’t handle it,” which I feel compelled to disagree with.
The truth voiced, ticking point style, couldn’t be a better example of the increasing polarity between liberals and conservatives.
As Americans we have the right to speak out, voice our opinions, but where has the civility gone?
The word count constraint restrains me from addressing but a couple of the author’s truths, but one I take umbrage with is, “If Mexicans looked like Caucasians, we would not have a border crisis.” Along with the assertion we would allow them in. The skin color of these desperate migrants is irrelevant.
Poor economic circumstances and the desire for a better life in the greatest country on earth are why we have a border crisis. The U.S. can’t sustain thousands of undocumented people arriving every day, regardless of what they look like.
Americans, on the whole, are not racist and certainly not systemically so. Another truth I’d like to address is, “At least half of all cops are racist, brutal and unqualified.”
It is un-American and, frankly, irresponsible, to state such an opinion.
I, perhaps unfortunately, am quite certain I’ve had more interaction with the police than the average citizen and dispute this as altogether false.
Our police are doing an increasingly thankless service to American communities and deserve respect, not vilification.
Broad statements such as these show the intolerance becoming prevalent in an increasingly divided America.
The truth is tolerance for others who we disagree with leads to constructive and civil debate, a concept that, sadly, seems on the wane in today’s America.
We should be able to disagree without harsh words, scorn, and without ridicule of anyone’s religious beliefs.
America was founded on Christian principles, and our Founding Fathers would never have been affiliated with today’s Antifa.
Burning, looting, stealing others property under any guise — I just can’t imagine them, and certainly not Jesus, being part of that.
Jason Stallcup
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.