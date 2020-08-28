There’s a big push to open theaters here in Michigan, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will not be bullied into doing so. She doesn’t want a big relapse in COVID-19 cases to happen.
People have to learn that our present state, is not like before. COVID-19 came on the scene, and now it’s different world , not the old one. That’s in the past, this is the present and future. In the new world, chances can hurt you. The governor bases choices on science not public opinion, as some states have, and they are paying for it, in getting sick and dying.
News report the other day said that 57% of Republicans think are death rates accceptable, while 90% of Democrats say it wasn’t. Republicans seem to care little about COVID-19 outbreak. For Republicans, as long as they’re safe, who cares about the rest of society — “let them eat cake.”
You know how that worked out for Marie Antoinette, I hope: she lost her head.
Now is not the time, to lose our heads. I know people are tired of the pandemic and want to get back to normal, but that’s not going to happen without a good vaccine and a lot of social distancing. It’s kind of like a new world order. One, that no one likes but it has to be dealt with.
Ronald Grinnell
Morrice
