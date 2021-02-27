It saddens me terribly when I read the letter in Thursday’s edition of The Argus-Press. I’m saddened that the writer and other supporters of abortion don’t recognize that with every abortion a life is ended, one that in all probability would otherwise have been born with as much right to participate in life as the writer and everyone else, and should be given a chance at that life.
This is a God-given right. I am a woman and I am pro-life like so many other women. We do not have the right to end another person’s life, no matter the circumstances. A baby in the womb is so defenseless and at the mercy of its mother who, by virtue of being pregnant, is responsible to protect that life to the best of her ability, and not to end it because of financial, social or relational difficulties, or matters of convenience.
Too often in today’s society our babies are sacrificed on the altar of self. I understand the decision to have an abortion is not an easy one. A woman who sees her pregnancy to term is not obligated to keep and raise that child, there are many childless couples who desire to have a child and would gladly adopt.
Every life is created by God and we would do well to remember God’s clearly written Word in Psalm 139 verses 13-16: For you created my inmost being, you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.
As a nation, we are in mourning as we decry the loss of more than 500,000 people to COVID-19. President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff and solemnly stood in silence to commemorate this loss of life. Herculean efforts are underway to rid the world of this deadly virus. Are we, as a nation in mourning, decrying the loss of more than 62 million babies to abortion since Roe v. Wade in 1973? What are we doing to rid our nation of this deadly pandemic?
Joyce Enlow
Owosso
