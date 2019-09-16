I don’t know about you, but I’m really sick of all the rowdy weather crowding the news lately.
And the major broadcast venues just rub our noses in it: floods, tornadoes, tidal surges and, worst of all, hurricanes. This latest one, Hurricane Dorian, has been a real pain, not just for the communities who lost lives and property, but for President Donald Trump, who had to defend his credibility against those scientists who have been out to get him from the get-go.
Some pundits have called him paranoid but this latest business, termed “Sharpiegate” by the fake media, just proves that his sense of danger is more fine-tuned and far-ranging than those pointy-headed intellectuals at NOAA. If Alabama didn’t know what peril it was in, it wasn’t his fault. He’s always been a take-charge guy and I’m proud of the way he handled the situation. With the stroke of a pen, he rewrote reality and made things right. And Alabama survived, didn’t it? Yeah.
I’m tired of unruly weather pushing us around and I think our president has held back long enough. He was recently inspired to admit that he’s the “chosen one” and some evangelicals have sanctioned him as the “second coming” in this modern age. He appears to envision a godly destiny for himself and many good Americans obviously do also. Personally, I think he’s just coming into his true calling.
So I say enough is enough: now is the time for President Trump to exercise his divine power and issue an executive order to take charge of the weather. That’s right, no more funnel clouds or big windy systems unless he approves them ahead of time. And while he’s at it, a further executive order can address that pesky business of global warming (not that it was ever a real problem). I’ll bet a strongly worded command would cool things off and shut up those Green New Dealers for good. I know our true-believers in the GOP would back this bold move 100 percent. After all, they’ve ridden shotgun with everything else he’s done.
He’s shown us time and again how to alter reality in piddling matters like tariff outcomes, the Mueller special investigation, his tax status and Aretha Franklin’s stint as his employee. If he’s willing to step up his game another notch, maybe we can stop checking the Weather Channel all the time.
Fellow Americans, let’s lift our eyes and pray he’ll rise to the occasion. And President Trump, please put Mother Nature in her place so we can get back to higher matters like “The Bachelor,” Fox News and those dirty little kids sneaking drugs over the border.
David Glenn
Byron
