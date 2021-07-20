In a recent letter, a writer cited the parable of the rich man and Lazarus as evidence for the eternal torment view of Hell. This view is based on the immortal soul concept that was introduced by Plato, which the Jews adopted into their vew of Hell. Jesus used their view of Hell to illustrated the fact the rich have no advantage over the poor when it comes to salvation.
The term immortal soul does not appear in the Bible and the words soul and spirit are never modified by the words immortal, deathless or never-dying. In I Corinthians, chapter 15, verses 50-54, it is very clear that man is mortal and only those who choose to be saved receive eternal life at the resurrection at the second advent of Christ. In I Timothy, chapter 6, verses 14-16, Paul states that only God is immortal.
The word “Hell” in Hebrew is sheol and is translated as grave. The greek word “hades” is the New Testament equivalent of the word sheol (see Psalms 16:10 and Acts 2:27 NKJV). The word hellfire, from the Greek gehenna — from the Hebrew ge-hinnom — refers to the valley of hinnom, a garbage dump outside Jerusalem where trash was burned with the carcasses of dogs and criminals. Notice how Jesus applied this word in Matthew, chapter 10, verse 28. The word soul (Greek word psuche) is our mind or our character that is stored in the memory of God when we die. We are resurrected with the same character we went into the grave with.
Those who do not choose to have their characters changed to be born again will be destroyed, both body and soul, not live in eternal torment.
Kenneth King
Bennington Township
