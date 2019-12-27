The U.S. has been in a health crisis for decades. Presidents Theodore and Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight David Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton all supported a single-payer system of health care.
The most notable group opposed to Medicare for all would be the CEOs of health insurance companies who are outrageously over-paid thousands of dollars a day, while their consumers claims are denied over and over again or are required to put coffee cans out in businesses in the community to beg for donations.
One third of people in the U.S. are uninsured or underinsured. Many have been pushed into bankruptcy because of health related issues.
About 34,000 people could be insured by the salary of the CEO of United Health Group who makes $122.7 million a year.
The U.S. ranks 37th among industrialized countries in health system performance in a report by the World Health Organization. The U.S. is ranked 54th in fairness while Cuba is ranked 23rd in the same category. According to the same report, the U.S. has has a higher mortality rate than either Cyprus and Slovenia.
About 101,000 people have died unnecessarily in the United States every year for the past five years, due to insurance denials or lack of insurance.
People need to educate themselves. If people approach it in that way, I have no doubt they will support and defend Medicare for all.
Just 3.3 percent out of each employee’s paycheck will pay for health care. Employers pay a modest 4.5 percent payroll tax. Under Medicare For All 95 percent of the American people will save money on health care costs.
People pay nothing with Medicare for all for prescriptions, long term care, or other necessary health care that now requires financial supplements to private insurers.
There would be 30 days allotted for payment to doctors under Medicare For All Insurance Program. Under this act physicians shall submit bills to the program on a simple form orvia a computer. Internet shall be paid to providers whose bills are not paidwithin 30 days of submission.
The savings would be $21 million by just one school board for employee health care underMedicare For All. You can get the data for your city and your city and your school board working with working with Health Care Now, info@healthcare-now.org.
Don’t believe all the lies the monied interests are paying in political ads in their not-so-veiled attack on America’s health. They do have the money to do so and will, if allowed. A vote for Bernie Sanders is a vote against corruption and vote for America’s future.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
(1) comment
And you know the hypocrisy of this is I have had arguments over this statement with people who vehemently denounce government run insurance who are on Medicare! It's ok for them but not anyone else.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.