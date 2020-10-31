Self-employed since 1993, I have never known of a part-time job that earned a pension. Do you know anyone working a part-time job who gets healthcare? How is it that those elected to the county board of commissioners, including the current 3rd District commissioner, have over the years granted themselves golden perks far greater than those they serve? Unlike many elected positions, county commissioners only work part-time and should be compensated accordingly.
There was a time when those running for elected office in a community like ours saw it as a civic duty, not a job opportunity. The position of county commissioner does not pay a lot, nor should it, because it is only part-time. Unfortunately, some of those currently serving are more focused on their bottom line than that of the County.
There is a problem if those we are electing as county commissioners see the position as their primary source of income. It creates within the commission a conflict of interest, since they alone control the purse strings.
This year ‘split the ticket’ if needed and elect those most able to lead, not just those who belong to your ‘club’ or those born and raised here. Let us instead elect community leaders who see the job as an opportunity to use their experience in the public interest. After all, do you really want to blindly reward incumbents who have been rewarding themselves at your expense?
If you live in the 3rd District, I hope you will consider voting for me. Regardless where you live in Shiawassee County, please consider the character and quality of the candidates. Most of all, get out there and vote.
Brian True,
Candidate
3rd District county commissioner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.