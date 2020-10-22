We have, in addition to several other very important political races, the ability to change the course of our Shiawassee County prosecutor’s office. Over the last 40 years in law enforcement, I have had the privilege of working with a lot of prosecutors and assistant prosecutors.
One of the candidates for prosecutor in Shiawassee County is Robert Hinajosa. In my years and experience, Robert is by far, one of the best prosecutors I have had the pleasure to work with. Robert, while working at the Shiawassee County prosecutors office, had demonstrated a dedication to the law, to the concerns of victims, as well as fairness to those accused of a crime.
Robert knows firsthand the pain and hardship caused by false and unfounded allegations of wrongdoing, and will work to prevent that from happening in our community. Robert is not afraid to call an officer and tell them that they need more evidence before charging a crime.
One of Robert’s promises is to maintain transparency in the office of prosecutor, and based on his track record as an assistant prosecutor, he will ensure this. He will also continue to shorten the turnaround between the time a crime occurred and a warrant issued.
Under Mr. Hinajosa, cases will be handled fairly and without bias, regardless of the accused. Cases will be resolved in the best interest of both the victims and defendants. He has the experience, on the prosecution side, but also on the defense. Robert is well known throughout law enforcement for his good counsel when asked a question.
If you do your research on the candidates, I’m sure you will find that the right choice is Robert. I would encourage your vote for Robert Hinajosa for the office of prosecutor in Shiawassee County. We, as citizens, deserve the best, and Robert has shown himself to be the best.
David Stone
Owosso
