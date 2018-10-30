It’s my honor and pleasure to support and endorse my sister, Cynthia Farrell, for Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners in District 2.
The demand for experienced knowledgeable and, most of all, caring commissioners could not be greater.
Cynthia has demonstrated through her graceful public service record of 25 years with the state of Michigan that she understands the role of the board.
She always acts with integrity, caring and thoughtfulness — traits that are useful during board deliberations. She has a commitment to this county and its residents.
I believe Cynthia has an excellent background to contribute in serving on the county board.
Her leadership and thoughfulness will be evident in working with other board members and in applying decision-making for Shiawassee County.
Thank you for hour consideration of Cynthia Farrell for Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners
Bill Farrell
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.