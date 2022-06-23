Tens of thousands of brainwashed Donald Trump supporters called, texted or emailed election officials in Georgia and Arizona, threatening to murder them and their families. And why was this? Because these long-serving GOP public servants had refused to submit to Donald Trump’s demands: to either create counterfeit votes sufficient to falsely win their states, or manufacture fake alternate slates of Trump electors, to be submitted as a “corrected” document on Jan. 6, 2021.
I listened Tuesday as the Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, Rep. Rusty Bowers, recounted his belief that his Constitutional oath — together with the entire Constitution itself — were “divinely inspired.”
“How could I violate what He had led me to?” Bowers testified.
I listened as he described the terror his wife and sick daughter endured, as threatening Trump-inspired shouts continued to rain down on his home for weeks after the 2020 election. During his testimony, the speaker quoted Ronald Reagan’s inaugural, where the late President spoke of the essential nature of our peaceful transfer of power and how this, more than any other characteristic, defines American democracy.
Finally, in a deeply moving closing statement, the speaker (who voted for Trump, supported Trump and told him as much) made clear how difficult it had become to be pressured both to violate his oath of office and compromise his moral beliefs. It became clear to anyone with a modicum of empathy that Speaker Bowers was utterly crushed: not by a lack of courage or resolve to do his duty, but by the supremely evil assault on his character by a supremely criminal president; and his psychotic, malignant cult.
Thomas Smith
Durand
And the Trump Syndrome goes on and on.....
