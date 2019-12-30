Holidays can be a tricky time of the year when you’ve lost a spouse.
Third Thursdays, a social group for surviving spouses, met in December to share a meal, friendship and support. Thanks to several local businesses we were able to have a gift table; each person in attendance was delighted to go home with something. Gift cards to local restaurants were donated by Bruckman’s Moving & Storage.
Abiding in the Vine, Greg & Lou’s and Subway donated gift cards; Owosso Cinemas and the Owosso Community Players donated free passes. Spring Grove Variety’s donation of Christmas tree photo holders helped with the display.
Thanks also to Venue at 219 for accommodating us at the last minute when there was a mix up with the restaurant where we planned to meet. Our next gathering will be at 6 p.m. at Venue at 219 Jan. 16.
Trish Phillips
Bennington Township
