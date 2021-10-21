This letter is in response to a recent letter writer’s statement, “The ridiculous and bigoted fundamental Christian belief that all who do not accept Jesus as savior are bound for ‘hell’ is an example of this.”
He was referring to the fact we believe America is an exceptional nation. If America isn’t an exceptional nation, why are we the only nation that both millions of legal and illegal immigrants are trying to get into?
I do agree we Americans are no better than any other human beings on the planet. The difference is most of our founding fathers were Christians and they patterned our nation’s Constitution after God’s principles as given in the Bible. The reason America is exceptional is because of God’s hand in our nation’s affairs.
However, since we have taken God out of our schools and our government there has been a real decline in our nation’s exceptionalism.
As far as his statement about Christians believing those who do not accept Jesus are bound for hell, read the Bible. I pray that his eyes may be opened. God is a holy God and cannot be in the presence of sin.
Since all humans are sinners by nature, there is no hope for any of us in our own strength to justify heaven. We are all bound for hell. However, God created us to be with him in heaven. God’s solution to this was to send his son Jesus, who was sinless, to take to the punishment for all our sins on himself by dying on the cross in our place. If we accept that Jesus died for our sins taking on himself the punishment we deserve we become covered by his blood and made righteous in God’s eyes. It isn’t what we do, it is what Jesus did for us. When we accept Jesus as our savior, God indwells us with his Holy Spirit.
The reason we share our faith is we want everyone to enjoy the new life we have in Jesus. We know that those who do not accept Jesus are bound for “hell”. (This is their choice not God’s). God made a way for us to escape hell. It is our choice of where we go.
From the Bible’s description of hell, it is a place of weeping and gnashing of teeth and of complete darkness for all eternity.
Gary Hammond
Shiawassee Township
