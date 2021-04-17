The death of Minnesota resident Daunte Wright is truly a tragic event for the people involved, but also for our country.
Many people see this as an indictment upon our nation, particularly race relations, which I believe is a huge mistake. The more people choose to focus on these isolated incidents, which they truly are, the more divided we become.
We are all created in God’s image and all come from the same ancestry. We may be different colors or have different characteristics but these should not matter at all. We are all descendants of Adam and Eve.
All of us living in this great country should seek to heal and celebrate one another and not allow ourselves to be further divided by race. With each of these tragic events I become more disappointed and discouraged because many of our country’s leaders, along with the press, seem to be obsessed with further dividing us. Instead, we need to come together, and work together to heal this nation.
Take note of these recent quotes by Charles Barkley, former NBA player and sports commentator, in which he said: “We are in a divided country. I think most white people and black people are great people. I really believe that in my heart. The system is set up where our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power.” He added that they “divide and conquer.”
As long as we continue our focus on unimportant differences such as race instead of remembering that we are truly “one nation, under God,” we will not heal as a nation.
Joyce Enlow
Owosso
