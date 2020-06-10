The two letters to the editor in Sunday’s issue of The Argus-Press set an all-time low for the utmost disrespect and pure hatred toward our president.
When letters such as these are sent, I can’t help but wonder what the writers gain by such thinking. What do the young people think when they read letters such as these?
It is right that the press prints most letters sent, since freedom of the press and expression are important. I have faith in the intelligence of most people to realize hate letters accomplish little compared to facts and accept that these letters are sent in a state of emotion, not logic.
James Crawford
New Lothrop
