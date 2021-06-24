Today I want to write about two sides to a story. I’m sure you all heard about the shooting in Flint during the Juneteenth parade. That subject has been talked to death, but until the American people decide human life has more importance than any perceived exaggeration of our Second Amendment rights, folks, nothing is going to change.
It’s not just Flint, gun violence is rampant in every city in our country from “sea to shinning sea.” The point of this letter is I don’t want you to say, “Oh well, another shooting in Flint” and discount the rest of the story, being the wonderful people that live there.
My daughter and I were walking to the Berston Field House from downtown Flint because that was where the parade was to end and all the festivities to begin, when a Black couple in a car waiting along the route called us over. They told us we shouldn’t be walking in this “gangland neighborhood” and insisted on driving us right up to the building.
While we waited, we met so many friendly people. Everyone was happy, excited and full of pride to be celebrating the first, official Juneteenth holiday. Little dancers were arriving to perform. Dads had their toddlers on their shoulders and the crowd was almost all Black families.
Strangely, we didn’t hear the shots, but a shaken little boy walking fast with his family past us said, “Somebody got shot.” It happened just yards away from us. In seconds, 30 police cars were on the scene and roping off the street. Parents were frantic looking for their children, some of whom were in the parade. They had detoured the parade down a side street, but the parents didn’t know that. We decided to leave, but the buses were blocked off, as well as the cars, so we started to walk back to downtown.
We walked around the tape and crossed the street where an officer was directing traffic. I told her of our dilemma and she said she’d take us to our car if she could get a replacement. We said we’d keep walking, but very soon she pulled up in front of us and put us in the cruiser. We got a lecture on safety before we got in our car. We were so proud of and grateful to the officer, one more good person we met that day.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
