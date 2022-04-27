Apparently, truth and facts no longer have a role in the Republican congressional caucus. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, chooses not only to blatantly lie about his post-Jan. 6 position on the former president’s attempt to illegally seize power, but he doesn’t even try to conceal his lies.
“I’ve had it with him — this (the second impeachment) will pass — I will advise him to resign,” McCarthy says in his own recorded words while speaking to his colleagues. He expressed the proper indignation over the treasonous, Donald Trump-fomented insurrection that culminated in a violent riot and placed McCarthy and every member of Congress in great physical peril. But the virtuous instincts he managed on Jan. 7-8 melted into a self-serving, cowardly betrayal of every word of his oath of office and every shred of responsibility to his country.
History will now show that the loyalty of nearly all Republicans would not be to the Constitution and their commitment to democracy, but instead to an unfit, disgraced defeated demagogue, whose supporters they fear nearly as much as Trump himself. It would be that fear — and unbridled greed for the power of the speakership — that would make McCarthy the deceitful villain he has elected to embrace.
It is ironic that one of the people who listened to his short-lived condemnations was Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, who, unlike McCarthy, has remained faithful to her nation and the true principles of the party of Abraham Lincoln. Unlike McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, Cheney has chosen democracy instead of autocracy and personal integrity over fear of losing her seat to a cult of radical heretics.
Though McCarthy is utterly incapable of comprehending or believing this fact, it will be people like Cheney and Adam Kinzinger who will be the recipients of history’s highest accolades and the nation’s genuine gratitude — for seekers of truth and patriotism will never, ever, become the servants of tyrants and their ideological slaves.
Thomas Smith
Durand
Log In
