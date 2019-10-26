When I was growing up, my parents voted regularly for Republicans. The Republican party, I knew, was fiscally responsible. As conservatives, they believed in a strong national defense, and they worked closely and honorably with our allies around the world.
Donald Trump has made a shambles of the Republican paty. We now have the highest national debt ever. He publicly takes the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over our own FBI and CIA, and he has alienated our worldwide allies. The world no longer trusts the United States.
An opportunity is coming for the Republicans. When the impeachment inquiry comes to the Senate, and it will, one vote will remove Donald Trump from office — you can take back the Republican party of Lincoln and Reagan.
One vote, think about it.
Marsha Wagner
Owosso
