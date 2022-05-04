It must come as a surprise that the conservative movement — and the Republican Party which fostered it — once believed in personal liberty and the constitutional principle of individual privacy.
The new leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion to strike down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that protects the ultimate privacy issue for all women would, if allowed to become law, nullify forever any claim conservatives make in support of the struggle against draconian government interference. The half-century old Constitutional right to access reproductive options, a denial of which places the physical and spiritual health of all women at great peril, is now the “tip of the iceberg” of a massive assault on an array of freedoms: the freedom to marry who you love, without restrictions on race or sex; the right to be free of enforced state religions; the right to free access of speech, both oral and published and a cascading list of rights, yet to be identified as being in jeopardy by a radical Supreme Court activist wing.
Note, I do not assign the adjective “conservative” to those five associate justices. For their betrayal (in this potential decision) of the fundamental health and liberty of one-half the American population, defies any possible definition of a thinking, rational — and moral — conservative mind.
Thomas Smith
Durand
