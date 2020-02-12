On Feb. 3, one of the most despicable, inappropriate acts occurred on world-wide TV. When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, one of the most prominent government officials, deliberately and methodically tore up a copy of the president’s State of the Union speech while on camera for the world to see. We were stunned.
Not only did she demean America, she cast a shadow on the honors and consolations awarded to worthy recipients that night. When reflecting on that wonderful evening, they will also be reminded of that act of obvious hate Pelosi could no longer contain. May God forgive her.
Bonnie Pearce
Corunna
