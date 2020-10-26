Vote for Kay Nickols, she is by far the best candidate for Woodhull Township supervisor.
Nickols has been supervisor the past four years She gets things done. She is in her office Monday through Friday for residents who have questions and need information.
Nickols’ opponent, our current treasurer, does not keep regular hours, only a few days to collect taxes, even though the township pays for an office. Why would we expect her to be in the supervisor’s office either?
I attend monthly township meetings and find Nickols’ opponent to disagree with the entire board on many issues. Her past legal issues have cost our township residents a lot of money.
We need Nickols as supervisor to continue our smooth-running township.
Judi Betts
Woodhull Township
